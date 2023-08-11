San Jose Barracuda Sign Goaltender Beck Warm

San Jose, Calif. - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and general manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed goaltender Beck Warm to an AHL contract for the 2023-24 season. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Warm, 24, appeared in two games with the AHL's Rochester Americans in 2022-23, going 0-0-2, with a 3.52 goals-against average and an .881 save percentage. Additionally, he played in 43 games with the ECHL'sCincinnati Cyclones, ranking T-first in the league in wins (28), and T-fourth in games played and minutes played (2509).

Over the last three seasons, the undrafted free agent has appeared in 17 AHL games with the Chicago Wolves and Americans, going 8-5-3, with a 2.96 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage. The Whistler, B.C., native has also appeared in 61 ECHL contests with the Norfolk Admirals and Cyclones.

Before turning pro, the six-foot-one, 185-pounder spent parts of four years in the WHL (@TheWHL) with the Edmonton Oil Kings and Tri-City Americans. In 2018-19, he led the league in saves (1925) and shots faced (2102).

