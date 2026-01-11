San Diego Sockers vs. Utica City FC - 1.6.25
Published on January 11, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
San Diego Sockers YouTube Video
San Diego Sockers take on Utica City FC live from the Adirondack Bank Center.
Check out the San Diego Sockers Statistics
Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 11, 2026
- San Diego Pulls away from Blast - Baltimore Blast
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.