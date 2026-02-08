Sockers Impress on Alumni Night, 11-4

Seven players had multiple points in an all-around offensive show, as the San Diego Sockers posted their highest goal total of the season in an 11-4 win on Saturday night at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside. A season-best crowd of 4,458 saw the Sockers (8-4-1, 24 points) win their third match in a row, moving into a tie for second place in the MASL. Adrian Reyes, Tavoy Morgan, and Juan Salazar all had two goals apiece for San Diego, while defender Mitchell Cardenas led the way with a goal and two assists.

With alumni from years and decades past in the stands and performing in a halftime match, the Sockers put one of their most complete efforts of the season on the floor. They did so with a roster that is building back to full strength, as key contributors Morgan, Charlie Gonzalez, and Cesar Cerda all returned from missing multiple weeks to injury. On his bobblehead night, captain Kraig Chiles netted a penalty kick goal and added an assist for a multi-point effort.

"It's the first time in weeks we had most of our best roster out there," said head coach Phil Salvagio (who won his 195th game in the MASL), "We're getting close to our best roster, and with that happening, now you have a lot of players getting experience, and that will bode well for our future."

During a six-match road trip that consumed all of January, the Sockers found themselves missing as many as twelve players to injury, pushing the remaining healthy players into heavy minutes and heavy legs. Rookies have helped the veteran-laden San Diego side restore balance. Adrian Reyes netted a spectacular goal as part of a two-goal effort, giving him eight goals in seven MASL matches. 18-year-old rookie Marcel Sanchez, a product of Sockers legend Paul Wright's Speed To Burn program, delivered his first career point on a hard-working assist in the third quarter and gave the team much-needed energy as a defensive runner. Even rookie reserve keeper Nathanael Linquist was able to sub in for starter Boris Pardo (8-of-12 saves) with 7:49 remaining, saving all four shots he faced.

"Oh yeah, the youngsters are stepping up, and they keep stepping up," said Salvagio.

Included in that group is the Colombian Juan Salazar, a Point Loma Nazarene product who has struggled to find purchase in the San Diego lineup in his first three seasons. After a great week of practice, Salazar earned a chance to play and scored on his first shift, opening the scoring 1:52 into the match. He added a lovely four-touch run on a quick midfield pass from Cardenas before netting his brace, also on a left-footed half-volley. Salazar has four goals in his four matches this season.

"Playing in front of these fans and for this organization is an honor," said Salazar, "I'm super happy for the two goals, I was able to help the team, and hopefully we can keep on the same path."

With his bobblehead bobbling in the hands of a thousand fans who made it early inside Frontwave Arena, the 41-year-old captain Kraig Chiles returned from a brief knee injury last year and lifted a first-quarter pass out of the left corner to Leonardo de Oliveira, who put a powerful right boot through the ball for his third goal of the season. Later in the third, a penalty on UCFC goalkeeper Brian Wilkin in the box led to a penalty kick, which Chiles converted in classic fashion, a clinical launch into the center of the top goal netting.

"It's an honor," said Chiles of the bobbly tribute, "I know it doesn't happen often, and it's a privilege. I'm just super excited to get this day under my belt, and for the team to have a professional win tonight."

San Diego used three different runs of three goals in a row or better to subdue Utica (4-7-2, 12 points), which finished a West Coast road trip with a 1-1 record. Sergio Pinal netted two goals in the losing effort, while Willie Spurr had a goal and an assist.

Of particular note to a Sockers team that still has ambitions at the top spot in the table, the club was able to thrive in a fourth quarter that saw Utica go to a six-attacker formation throughout the frame. San Diego put three goals into the empty net, with Cardenas, Reyes, and Morgan all finding their way to pad the lead.

"We have to start focusing on the little details to make sure we get everything right for the playoffs coming up," said Chiles, "So it's step-by-step, game-by-game, getting the little things right, and the young kids are coming up really well for us."

The Sockers were better than just good on Saturday, showcasing a form of soccer artistry in their individual and collective performance. Charlie Gonzalez did a mid-air pirouette while controlling the ball on his toe around a pair of defenders. Leo spun a defender with a nasty ball fake along the left corner boards before setting up Felipe Gonzalez for a third-quarter goal. The rookie Sanchez used a flying back-heel pass to set up Cesar Cerda's goal for 7-3 in the third. The moments of skill thrilled a crowd that stuck around to the end, including former eight-time champion defender Kevin Crow, who was honored at halftime for his upcoming induction into the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

The Sockers now face a difficult weekend back-to-back, as they will travel to Kansas City next weekend for a Valentine's Day match against the first-place Comets. The club will then need to fly back to California on Sunday morning for a match hours later against the fresh and rested Empire Strykers at 4:00pm. Tickets for the Community Day match, with the first 1,500 fans receiving a free Sockers scarf, are available at sdsockers.com or frontwavearena.com.

