San Diego Sockers vs. Tacoma Stars - 1.4.26 - MASL Highlights
Published on January 8, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Tacoma Stars YouTube Video
Nani Mendoza and Jamael Cox led the way with two goals apiece as the Tacoma Stars avenged their shutout loss to the San Diego Sockers with a 5-4 win in front of the home crowd
From accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, WA
