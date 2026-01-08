San Diego Sockers vs. Tacoma Stars - 1.4.26 - MASL Highlights

Published on January 8, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Tacoma Stars YouTube Video







Nani Mendoza and Jamael Cox led the way with two goals apiece as the Tacoma Stars avenged their shutout loss to the San Diego Sockers with a 5-4 win in front of the home crowd

From accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, WA







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.