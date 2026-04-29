SAN DIEGO SOCKERS ARE CHAMPIONS! Ron Newman Cup Recap: MASL Monday Season Finale

Published on April 28, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

San Diego Sockers YouTube Video







After a tough season and an intense playoff run, the Sockers have reached the top once again. We analyze the Finals series against the Milwaukee Wave, breaking down the tactical masterclasses, Chris Toth's incredible saves, and the clutch goals that secured the trophy at Frontwave Arena. But we're not just celebrating the victory; we're also taking a nostalgic look at our favorite goals, the biggest upsets, and the breakout stars that made the 2025-26 season unforgettable.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from April 28, 2026

San Diego Sockers are Ron Newman Cup Champions - San Diego Sockers

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.