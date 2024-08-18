San Diego Mojo's Haneef-Park, Venegas Set for Women's Pan Am Cup

GUANAJUATO, Mexico - San Diego Mojo head coach Tayyiba Haneef-Park and libero Shara Venegas are set to compete at the Women's NORCECA Pan American Cup on August 18-25 in the cities of León and Irapuato in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico. Haneef-Park will serve as an assistant coach for the United States while Venegas will play with Puerto Rico.

Haneef-Park, the 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation Coach of the Year, was as an assistant for Team USA at the NORCECA Pan American Cup Final Six in July, helping guide the U.S. to a silver medal, while Venegas competed with a Puerto Rico squad that placed fourth.

The Women's Pan American Cup is the qualifier to the 2025 Women's Pan American Cup, the 2025 NORCECA Women's Continental Championship and the 2027 Pan American Games. The U.S. and Puerto Rico will open in Pool B, which also includes Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica and Cuba.

The U.S. have won the Pan Am Cup seven times since its inception in 2002 and finished third in each of the last three contests. Puerto Rico won silver at last year's competition, the nation's second runner-up finish in the tournament.

UNITED STATES/PUERTO RICO SCHEDULES (All times Pacific)

Aug. 18: Puerto Rico vs. Cuba, 4 p.m. | USA vs. Chile, 7 p.m.

Aug. 19: USA vs. Puerto Rico, 7 p.m.

Aug. 20: Puerto Rico vs. Argentina, 4 p.m. | USA vs. Cuba, 7 p.m.

Aug. 21: USA vs. Costa Rica, 1 p.m. | Puerto Rico vs. Chile, 4 p.m.

Aug. 22: Puerto Rico vs. Costa Rica, 8 a.m. | USA vs. Argentina, 4 p.m.

Aug. 23: Quarterfinals and classification

Aug. 24: Semifinals and classification

Aug. 25: Medal matches

