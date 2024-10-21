San Diego Mojo Season Memberships on Sale Now

SAN DIEGO - Season memberships for the 2025 season of the San Diego Mojo, San Diego's professional women's volleyball team, are on now on sale.

To purchase season tickets, please click this link.

The 2025 Pro Volleyball Federation campaign begins in January and the Mojo are set to host 14 home games at Viejas Arena on the San Diego State University campus with the full season schedule slated to be announced soon.

Fans who secure their Season Membership by November 18 will be able to take advantage of a special two-game bonus offer, receiving the 14-game Season Membership for the price of 12 games.

2025 Season Membership benefits include:

Ticket savings over single game pricing

Choice of prime seat locations

Member discount on Mojo merchandise

Exclusive access to Mojo Member events

No additional facility fees (Does not include GA seats)

Dedicated service team

Complimentary Mojo Member gift

Interest free payment plan available

Convenient auto-renew process

And more!

Last season, the Mojo finished third in the PVF standings with a 13-11 record, including a 7-5 record at Viejas Arena. San Diego made history, rebounding from a 2-6 record to start to the season before rattling off 11 wins in their final 16 matches, highlighted by a 5-2 mark at home. A league high 11 of the Mojo's 24 matches went the full five sets last season, including a PVF-record streak of six consecutive five-set matches, with the Mojo winning a PVF-best six five-set matches overall.

For more information contact the team at tickets@sandiegomojovb.com or call (619) 984-6656 (MOJO).

