Samantha Chang Is Coming Home

Published on January 8, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Toronto, ON - AFC Toronto is thrilled to announce the signing of Canadian international Samantha Chang ahead of the 2026 Northern Super League season. The Mississauga native joins the club following the conclusion of her contract with Vancouver Rise FC.

"Coming home to Toronto at this point in my career feels incredibly special," said Chang. "Family means everything to me, and having the chance to be close to them while representing the city I grew up in makes this opportunity truly meaningful. I'm a competitor, I want to be challenged, and I know AFC Toronto is a place where I can continue to grow. This is a club that's intensely competitive, pushes players every day, and genuinely commits to development. I'm excited to get to work, build chemistry with this group, and connect with the fans and staff."

"We are excited to add a player of Sam's quality to our roster. When the opportunity arose to bring her to the club, it was a no-brainer. In addition to her ability as a footballer, Sam is a proven leader with Senior national team experience and a proud Toronto native." said Billy Wilson, AFC Toronto Sporting Director. "From our very first conversations, it was clear that she wanted to represent AFC Toronto and this city. We are thrilled to welcome one of the league's top players, who will add a different dimension to our group in 2026. I am confident that Sam will excel in our environment."

Chang brings a well-rounded résumé shaped by experience across multiple levels of the game. Most recently, she was part of Vancouver Rise FC's Diana B. Matheson Cup-winning side during the 2025 season, scoring four goals during the regular season campaign. She has also competed professionally in Europe with SC União Torreense in Portugal and Danish side HB Køge, where she scored on her league debut in 2023. Prior to turning professional, Chang gained senior experience in League1 Ontario with Unionville Milliken SC at age 16 before starring at the University of South Carolina, where she won two SEC titles, earned SEC All-Freshman Team honours, and was named National Player of the Week.

Internationally, Chang has three senior national team caps for Canada and has represented her country at every age group. Her honours include gold at the 2014 CONCACAF U-15 Championship, bronze at the 2016 CONCACAF U-17 Championship, and appearances at both the FIFA U-17 World Cup and the CONCACAF U-20 Championship. She made her senior national team debut at the SheBelieves Cup in 2021.

Her homecoming marks another important step for an AFC Toronto squad coming off a historic inaugural season, in which the club finished the NSL campaign in first place, secured the Supporters' Shield, and established itself as a benchmark in the Northern Super League. Chang's arrival adds further depth, championship-tested experience, and attacking versatility as the club looks ahead to its next chapter in 2026.







