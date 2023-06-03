Sam Gardner Signed by Brewers

Sauget, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies are pleased to announce that Sam Gardner has signed with the Milwaukee Brewers, making him the first Grizzlie to sign with a major league organization in 2023, and the first since fellow 2022 bullpen mate John Murphy this past offseason.

Flashing a fastball that sat around 95 miles per hour, Gardner pitched in four games this season before joining the Brewers, recording two saves and not allowing a single run or hit, along with one walk and six strikeouts in four innings.

"I am so thrilled for the opportunity that Sam has earned with the Brewers," manager Steve Brook said. "Sam is sensational both on and off the field. He is definitely one who can move to the highest level if he continues on his trajectory. I'm thankful that we were a part of his journey the past two years."

The Shelbyville, Tennessee native began last season in the starting rotation, but was moved to the bullpen following early-season struggles, a move that proved to be transformative for the right-hander, who proceeded to dominate in relief to the tune of a 2.73 ERA while striking out a whopping 67 batters in just 29 2/3 innings.

Gardner initially signed with the Grizzlies in 2021 out of Murray State University, and went 5-3 in 12 starts with a 4.24 ERA down the stretch of that season.

The first-place Grizzlies will look to run their win streak to 10 games and sweep their road trip tonight, June 3, at 6:05 p.m. CT when they take on the ThunderBolts in the series finale. Lukas Veinbergs will start against Windy City right-hander Cole Bellair before Gateway returns to Sauget next week.

