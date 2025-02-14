Salt Lake Bees Coaching Staff Set for 2025 Season

SALT LAKE CITY - The Los Angeles Angels announced today their 2025 Player Development Staff. The Salt Lake Bees coaching staff is headlined by the return of Keith Johnson to the dugout for his tenth season as Bees manager. Returning to the dugout are Coach Jack Santora, Athletic Trainer Jonathan Fierro, Clubhouse Manager Chris Simonsen, Pitching Coach Shane Loux, Assistant Pitching Coach Andy Hawkins, Hitting Coach Alonzo Powell and Strength and Conditioning Coach Jimmy Sanchez.

The Bees welcome Video Assistant Zackary Turner and Game Planning Strategist Michael Snow to the team. The Angels have added an additional Athletic Trainer for the team, Koki Ikeda.

Johnson returns to the top step of the dugout for his tenth season as the manager for Salt Lake and 18th season as a coach in the Angels organization. Johnson began his third stint as the manager of the Bees 2023 season and has a total of 605 career wins. As a player, Johnson was drafted by the Dodgers in the fourth round of the 1992 free agent draft, making his Major League debut in 2000 with the Angels. Johnson then spent the 2002 and 2003 seasons with Salt Lake, playing infield for the Stingers.

Santora returns to the Bees for a third season and has been a coach in the Angels organization since 2017, including serving as the manager of the Orem Owlz in 2019. Santora was drafted by Arizona in the 19th round of the 1999 draft out of UCLA and spent part of the 2002 season with the Tucson Sidewinders in the PCL. Following six years in affiliated baseball, Santora played for four seasons with the Independent Newark Bears of the Atlantic League and 10 seasons in the Italian Baseball League with Rimini and San Marino. As a member of the Italian National team Santora won European Baseball championships in 2010 and 2012 and was a coach for Team Italy during the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Loux is in his second season with the Angels organization after serving as a pitching coach in the Arizona Diamondbacks, with stops at Hillsboro and Amarillo. Initially drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 2nd round of the 1997 Draft, Loux pitched professionally for 17 seasons with big league appearances for the Tigers, Angels and San Francisco Giants. Loux pitched two seasons for the Bees, including racking up 12 wins and a 3.98 ERA for Salt Lake in 2008, becoming the only pitcher in franchise history to win Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Year honors.

Hawkins returns for his second season with the Bees and has served as a pitching coach since the 2001 season, including eight seasons with the Texas Rangers. A 10-year Major League veteran, Hawkins playing career highlights include being the only pitcher credited with a win during a World Series game in San Diego Padres franchise history and throwing an eight inning no-hitter with the New York Yankees in a 4-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox during the 1990 season.

Powell is in his second season with the Bees and has served as a hitting coach for the Chunichi Dragons in the Nippon Baseball League, the Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres, Houston Astros and San Francisco Giants. As a player, Powell made it to the Major Leagues with Montreal and Seattle and won three consecutive batting titles in the Japanese Central League, the first foreign-born player to do so.

Fierro returns for a fifth season as the Athletic Trainer for the Bees. Prior to joining the Angels organization in 2021, Fierro spent nine seasons with the Chicago Cubs organization, including stints at the Major League and Triple-A levels. Fierro was the Pacific Coast League athletic trainer of the year in 2023.

Jimmy Sanchez returns for his third season with the SL Bees as the Strength and Conditioning Coach. Sanchez was the Pacific Coast League Strength & Conditioning Coach of the Year in 2024.

Rounding out the staff, Turner, Snow and Ikeda join the Bees for the 2025 season. Koki Ikeda was a trainer for Tri-City, Zackary Turner was a video assistant for the ACL Angels last year and Michael Snow was a video assistant with Tri-City. Simonsen has worked for the Bees as a Clubhouse Manager since 2019.

The Bees will begin the 2025 season on March 28 in El Paso, with the home opener at The Ballpark at America First Square on April 8. Season tickets for the 2025 season are available now. For more info, call or text 801-325-BEES, email tickets@slbees.com or visit www.slbees.com.

