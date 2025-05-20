Salina Liberty Playbook - We're Ready to Play

May 20, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

The Salina Liberty are fresh off back-to-back bye weeks and ready to make the four-week push to the playoffs. Don't mistake their 2-5 record for not being a playoff contender, as their last time out, they took the undefeated Albany Firebirds to overtime. Week 11 will be a big game between playoff hopefuls as they host the 3-5 Billings Outlaws. Kickoff from the Tony's Pizza Events Center is scheduled for Saturday, May 24th at 7:30 p.m. ET, streaming on EvergreenNOW.

"We're Ready To Play"

The Salina Liberty have been off with back-to-back bye weeks. When I asked Head Coach Heron O'Neal how that had been going, he chuckled as he said, "Pretty boring right now, we're ready to play." "It was cool at first." O'Neal took time to go visit his parents, and the entire team had a week off for the first bye week. Last week, they took the time to get their legs back under them, but now the team and the coach himself are ready to get back after it. A win streak starts with one win, and they hope to start it this week.

Billings and the Playoffs

Coach O'Neal knows this is a big game against the Outlaws. "I'm definitely expecting Billings to come in ready to go, it's always been a rivalry of ours, not just in this league but in previous ones as well." "I always say Steven Titus is one of the best owners in this league, he's very passionate about his football team, and he's going to have his group ready to go."

When it comes to the amended league rules that now have just four teams in the playoffs instead of six, O'Neal is only worried about the next game and his team putting forth their best effort. "I just go by whatever they do and make adjustments as we see fit." "Can't cry or whine or complain about it, it's not going to change anything. So, might as well just go ahead and grin and bear it."







