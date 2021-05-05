Salem Red Sox, Virginia Tech School of Communication Team Up

SALEM, Va. - The Salem Red Sox have teamed up with the Virginia Tech School of Communication ahead of the 2021 baseball season to broadcast all 2021 Red Sox home games.

Kevin DiDomenico, a junior Sports Media & Analytics Major at Virginia Tech, will serve as broadcaster for the return of Salem baseball. He is currently the broadcast coordinator of 3304 Sports and the home radio voice for men's and women's basketball at Radford University. Kevin served as the 2019 road voice for the Pulaski Yankees, the advanced rookie league affiliate of the New York Yankees. He also serves as a play-by-play broadcaster for the ACC Network Extra for Virginia Tech baseball, lacrosse, soccer, and softball.

"I am thrilled to be joining such a storied organization," said DiDomenico. "I look forward to telling the story of the 2021 season to all of Red Sox nation and after missing a full season, I'm excited to getting back behind the mic - I know Sox fans look forward to getting back to Salem Memorial ballpark."

3304 Sports is the multi-media online platform for student sports journalism and the digital home of JMC 3304, the Sports Play-by-Play class at Virginia Tech. Members of the 3304 Sports team cover major college sporting events, giving them the opportunity to learn and grow in a professional environment.

Sports Media & Analytics students at Virginia Tech study sports journalism and work in the school's digital broadcast studio, newsroom, and media lab. Students learn in real-world environments through extensive field work on campus and at stadiums and arenas throughout the ACC and the country.

"We are thrilled that our talented students in Sports Media and Analytics will have this opportunity with the Salem Red Sox this upcoming season and in the years to come," said Robert E. Denton Jr., director of the School of Communication. "The Sports Media and Analytics program continues to see rapid growth since it officially became a major in 2020. This is just another example of the exciting experiential activities available to our students in the School of Communication."

"The best classroom is a baseball stadium," said ESPN and Westwood One broadcaster Bill Roth, who serves as a Professor of Practice in Virginia Tech's School of Communication. "We're excited that undergraduate students in our SMA program will have the opportunity to broadcast professional baseball in Salem and to learn, grow and develop their skills as part of the Red Sox organization."

The 2021 Salem Red Sox Opening Day is set for May 11th. Games will be aired on streaming services and MiLB.com.

"We are very excited to partner with Virginia Tech School of Communication during the 2021 season," said General Manager, Allen Lawrence. "This collaboration is a great opportunity for students in the program and a perfect fit for providing on-air coverage for our fans."

