Salem Red Sox to Host Father's Day Catch

June 17, 2020





SALEM, Va. - Life is chaotic. Baseball is not. This Father's Day, the Salem Red Sox are pleased to offer dads and their kids (of all ages) the opportunity to step foot on the field at Salem Memorial Ballpark and play catch.

On June 20th and 21st Salem Memorial Ballpark will host Father's Day Catch on the field. Fans interested in participating will be asked to sign up for one of three time slots and enter the ballpark through the main gate approximately 15 minutes before the selected time. Attendees must bring their own gloves to participate.

With limited availability, fans are encouraged to visit SalemSox.com or call (540) 389-3333 to secure a spot. For $40, the Father's Day Catch package includes a game of catch in the outfield and two Salem Red Sox adjustable hats for 1 father and 1 child. Each additional child is $10 and includes a hat. This is a rain or shine event with contingency plans in place should inclement weather become a concern.

"The Salem Red Sox are excited to host this special event at the ballpark and invite anyone who has served the role of "Dad" to participate as we celebrate fatherhood and paternal bonds," said VP of Corporate Partnerships, Steven Elovich.

Additionally, the Red Sox Grill will be open Friday (4-9:30p), Saturday (12-8p) and Sunday (10-2p) featuring ballpark classics with an assortment of new menu items, including a Sushi Hot Dog, Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese, and The Triple Play Burger. Happy Hour drink specials will be available Friday evening.

