Salem Red Sox Hosting "Aladdin" Movie Night

September 19, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Salem Red Sox News Release





SALEM, Virginia - Movie Night is back at Haley Toyota Field on Friday, September 27th following a successful Salem Red Sox season. Salem Memorial Ballpark is excited to host a special showing of the 2019 Disney release of Aladdin. Gates open at 6p and showtime starts at 7:00 PM.

Admission and parking are free and dogs are allowed in the stadium stands. Attendees interested in sitting in the outfield are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. Concessions will be available during the event. No outside food or beverages are permitted.

"We are excited to welcome families to our first of many post-season events at Haley Toyota Field," said Kayla Keegan, Salem Red Sox Special Events Manager. "Salem Memorial Ballpark provides a family-friendly environment, beautiful backdrop, and abundance of space for all guests to enjoy."

For more information, call the Salem Red Sox Front Office at (540) 389-3333 and be sure to follow the Salem Red Sox on social media to stay up-to-date with upcoming special events and promotions.

The Salem Red Sox are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox and call Haley Toyota Field in Salem, Virginia home. The team was founded in 1968 and purchased by Fenway Sports Management in December of 2007. For more information on the Salem Red Sox, please visit SalemRedSox.com or contact Melanie Newman at MNewman@salemsox.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from September 19, 2019

Salem Red Sox Hosting "Aladdin" Movie Night - Salem Red Sox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.