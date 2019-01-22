Salamanders Announce Kevin Soine as Head Coach for 2019

January 22, 2019 - Coastal Plain League (Coastal Plain) - Holly Springs Salamanders News Release





Holly Springs, NC. - The Holly Springs Salamanders have announced Kevin Soine as the head coach for the 2019 season. Soine joins the Salamanders after spending two seasons with the Martinsville Mustangs of the Coastal Plain League.

"I am incredibly humbled and honored to be the next head coach for the Holly Springs Salamanders," Soine said. "I want to thank Mr. Birling and the rest of the organization for this amazing opportunity, and for the confidence they have shown in me."

Soine spent the 2018 season as the Head Coach and Director of Operations for the Martinsville Mustangs. He currently serves as the Head Coach for the Ridgewater College Warriors (Willmar, MN).

"We are glad to have Kevin on board to lead the 2019 Salamanders," Capitol Broadcasting Company Vice President of Baseball Operations Mike Birling said. "His experience as a head coach and in the CPL will provide the Salamanders with the needed leadership to have a successful 2019 campaign."

Soine has also served as a Graduate Assistant at the University of Dubuque and as an Assistant Coach for Murray State College before moving to Ridgewater. As a player, he played outfield and pitched for Grand View University, earning all-conference honors twice. Before transferring to GVU, he also played two seasons as an outfielder at Century College.

"Last but not least, I want to give a special thanks to the host families and the community of Holly Springs for making all this possible," Soine said. "I can't wait for the 2019 summer to get here and to see everyone at Ting Stadium."

• Discuss this story on the Coastal Plain League message board...





Coastal Plain League Stories from January 22, 2019

Salamanders Announce Kevin Soine as Head Coach for 2019 - Holly Springs Salamanders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.