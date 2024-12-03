Salamanders Announce Villafana as New GM

December 3, 2024 - Coastal Plain League (Coastal Plain)

Holly Springs Salamanders News Release







HOLLY SPRINGS, NC - The Holly Springs Salamanders announced a leadership change, hiring Michael Villafana as the new General Manager of the team. Villafana brings vast experience having worked for various CPL and MiLB teams.

Villafana steps into the General Manager role after serving in the same capacity for the Greenville Yard Gnomes during their inaugural season this past summer. Greenville was owned by Capitol Broadcasting Company (CBC), who also owns the Salamanders. Prior to his time with the Yard Gnomes, Villafana spent three seasons with the St. Paul Saints and one season with the Worcester Red Sox.

"I'm thrilled for this opportunity to lead the Salamanders into their 10th season." said Villafana. "We have a tremendous staff that will put on a great gameday experience, while also being active in the community. I am excited to continue to bring affordable family fun to Holly Springs for many years to come."

Villafana began his career in 2019 with the St. Paul Saints, Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, as a Ticket Sales Executive before being promoted to Ticket Sales Manager in 2021. He then made the move to Worcester, Massachusetts and joined the WooSox, Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, as their Director of Corporate Partnership Services. He oversaw 40 of their corporate accounts, where the WooSox ranked #1 in corporate sales in all of MiLB.

"Michael accomplished great things in Greenville during their inaugural season in the CPL," said CBC Sports VP Mike Birling. "After selling the Greenville franchise we felt it was important to keep him in the CBC Sports family and the Holly Springs GM role was the perfect fit."

Villafana was born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He graduated from Seton Hall University in 2019 with bachelor's degrees in Sport Management and Marketing.

• Discuss this story on the Coastal Plain League message board...





Coastal Plain League Stories from December 3, 2024

Salamanders Announce Villafana as New GM - Holly Springs Salamanders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.