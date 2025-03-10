Athletes Unlimited Softball League Reveals Ten Locations for Inaugural Season

HOLLY SPRINGS, NC - The AUSL (Athletes Unlimited Softball League) today unveiled the schedule and locations for its inaugural season, which launches with Opening Day on Saturday, June 7. Due to overwhelming demand from cities eager to host professional softball and as the popularity of women's professional sports continues to surge, AUSL has expanded its original plans to now include ten cities, with more to be announced at a later date.

Four teams - the Bandits, Blaze, Talons and Volts - will play 24 games each between June 7 and July 23. The season will start with the Bandits and Talons playing a three game series in Chicago, while the Blaze and Volts play a three game series in Wichita. Each team will travel to 4-6 markets throughout the summer, culminating with the top two teams competing in the AUSL Championship, a best-of-three series to be held July 26-28 at the University of Alabama's Rhoads Stadium.

2025 AUSL venues (and series per market) include:

Rosemont, Illinois (just outside of Chicago): The Stadium at Parkway Bank Sports Complex (11 games across four series)

Wichita, Kansas: Wilkins Stadium at Wichita State University (11 total games across four series)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama: Rhoads Stadium at the University of Alabama (2 game series, plus the AUSL Championship)

Round Rock, Texas (just outside of Austin, Texas): Dell Diamond in Round Rock (four-game series)

Salt Lake City, Utah: Dumke Family Softball Stadium at the University of Utah (four-game series)

Sulphur, Louisiana: McMurry Park at Lake Charles (three-game series). Held during the Jennie Finch World Series, a youth softball tournament produced by Olympian, USA Softball legend and AUSL Advisor, Jennie Finch.

Chattanooga, Tennessee: Jim Frost Stadium at Warner Park (three-game series)

Omaha, Nebraska: Connie Claussen Field at University of Nebraska at Omaha (three-game series)

Following the AUSL Championship, 60 players will compete for an individual championship in the AUSL All-Star Cup, a 24-game competition in August featuring the innovative Athletes Unlimited scoring system. The venues for these games include:

Rosemont, Illinois (just outside Chicago): The Stadium at Parkway Bank Sports Complex (18 games)

Raleigh, North Carolina: Ting Stadium at Holly Springs (4 games)

Greenville, North Carolina: Max R. Joyner Family Stadium at East Carolina University (2 games: the AUSL Pro Games at the Little League Softball World Series presented by DICK'S Sporting Goods)

While the AUSL will be a touring property in its first year, the teams will each be assigned to a single city when the league becomes city-based in 2026. ESPN has signed on as a founding broadcast partner of the AUSL and will carry 33 total games exclusively across platforms in 2025, with 30 of them to air on linear television. Additional broadcast partners and other details will be announced at a later date.

Each team drafted their first 12 players at the AUSL Inaugural Draft on January 29. All four teams have since signed one additional player and will fill out the remainder of their 16-player rosters with the incoming class of top NCAA talent who will finish their eligibility in May. The AUSL College Draft will take place in the spring, with details to be announced at a later date.

