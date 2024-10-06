Saints Come Back to Win in OT

October 6, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (4-1-0-0, 8 pts) erased two separate deficits to beat the Waterloo Black Hawks (3-1-1-0, 7 pts) 4-3 in overtime on Saturday night.

Torkel Jennersjö generated a breakaway chance early in overtime after forcing a neutral zone turnover, but was stopped by Waterloo goaltender Daniel Moor. Jennersjö gathered the rebound and tried again before the puck bounced to Josh Niedermayer at the point. Niedermayer fed the puck right back to Jennersjö, who redirected the puck under the crossbar to win the game for the Saints 1:38 into overtime and record his third goal of the season.

After Lucas Van Vliet's first goal as a Fighting Saint tied the game at one late in the second, Michael Barron took over in the third period for Dubuque. The second-year Saint scored 1:59 into the third period on a breakaway setup by Matthew Desiderio and Gavin Cornforth. Desiderio and Cornforth both logged a pair of assists in the win.

Two unanswered goals from Waterloo gave the Black Hawks their second one-goal lead of the game at 9:17 of the third period. With just under four minutes left in regulation, a Heikki Ruohonen outlet pass led Cornforth up ice. Cornforth circled the net, found Barron in front and Barron outwaited Moor to tie the game with a backhand.

Dubuque's penalty kill made an impact again in Saturday's win, stopping all four Waterloo power plays. The Black Hawks entered the night with the league's best power play, converting at almost 40%. With a fourth perfect night on the kill in five games, the Fighting Saints soared to the top of the USHL's penalty kill rankings at 95.0%.

Liam Beerman improved his record to 2-0 on the season with 17 saves on 20 shots. Beerman made a couple big stops while the Saints faced their four penalty kills.

Dubuque started its Cowbell Cup schedule with a pair of points to begin its campaign to earn its sixth-straight Cowbell Cup.

The Saints hit the road next week for a pair of Western Conference games against Fargo (Thursday, Oct. 10) and Sioux Falls (Friday, Oct. 11).

