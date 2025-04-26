Sacramento Republic FC vs. AV Alta FC - Game Highlights

Sebastian Herrera scored late in the first half for the only goal as Sacramento Republic FC earned a 1-0 victory against AV ALTA FC at Heart Health Park in Group 1 of the USL Jägermeister Cup.

