Sack Monster 2026!

Published on May 25, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Louisville Kings YouTube Video







CAM GILL is on ANOTHER L-E-V-E-L.

His 2-sack performance pushed him to 10 sacks on the season, setting a new UFL single-season record.

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United Football League Stories from May 25, 2026

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