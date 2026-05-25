UFL Louisville Kings

Sack Monster 2026!

Published on May 25, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Louisville Kings YouTube Video


CAM GILL is on ANOTHER L-E-V-E-L.

His 2-sack performance pushed him to 10 sacks on the season, setting a new UFL single-season record.

#ufl #highlights #football

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United Football League Stories from May 25, 2026


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