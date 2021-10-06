Roth Will Not Return in 2022

October 6, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Gateway Grizzlies News Release







SAUGET, Ill. - The Gateway Grizzlies announced Wednesday that manager Cameron Roth will not return as the Grizzlies' skipper in 2022. Roth departed the organization for personal reasons and was announced Wednesday morning as the new manager of the Lake Erie Crushers, whom he previously managed from mid-2016 until the end of the 2019 season.

"I'd like to thank the Gateway Grizzlies for giving me the opportunity to be a part of their organization," Roth said. "Even though my time here will have to end for personal responsibilities, I thoroughly enjoyed my time in Sauget. I wish nothing but the best for the organization and all members that embody the Gateway family."

Roth steered the Grizzlies to a 38-57 record in 2021, the first season since 2006 in which Phil Warren was not the club's manager.

Gateway utility man Eric Jones' contract was purchased by the Seattle Mariners in June and the Grizzlies enjoyed impressive rookie campaigns from a slew of young players, including Abdiel Diaz, Jay Prather, Carter Hayes, Jack Harris, Alonzo Jones, and Sam Gardner.

Roth helped Andres Regnault to a team-MVP season in which the young Venezuelan catcher hit .317 with 13 home runs and 46 RBIs. Roth also tutored Geoff Bramblett to another fantastic year, capping the right-hander's Grizzlies tenure as one of the greatest pitchers in franchise history.

"We were excited to sign Cam this spring and looking forward to bringing him back for the 2022 season," Grizzlies general manager Steve Gomric said. "Sometimes you choose your path in life; sometimes life chooses for you. Life is moving Cam Roth in a direction other than Gateway. We understand and respect his decision."

Gateway will conduct a search for its next manager, who will inherit a young and talented roster that showed enormous potential this season and looks poised to take a substantial step forward in 2022.

"The Gateway Grizzlies were making positive strides at the end of the season and that is contributable to Cam and his staff for the hard work they put in," Grizzlies director Rich Sauget Jr. said. "We look forward to the positive momentum that they stimulated and plan to carry it over towards a new chapter for the Gateway Grizzlies and our fans."

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from October 6, 2021

Roth Will Not Return in 2022 - Gateway Grizzlies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.