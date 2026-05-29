Roses Host Defending Champs Saturday

Published on May 29, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Roses de Montreal FC News Release







The Montréal Roses host reigning Northern Super League champions Vancouver Rise FC on Saturday afternoon at Stade Boréale.

MATCH DETAILS

Saturday, May 30, 2026 - 2:00 p.m. ET

Stade Boréale, Laval

Tickets available from $28 at en.rosesmtl.ca/tickets

BROADCAST

Radio-Canada, NSL.ca & CBC Gem

STORYLINES

The Roses (4-0-1, 13 points) sit atop the league standings and remain the only unbeaten side in the NSL.

Saturday's match is the Roses first home game since May 2.

Tanya Boychuk scored twice in Ottawa last Saturday, drawing level with Elyse Bennett atop the NSL scoring chart with four goals.

Anna Karpenko has three clean sheets in five matches. The Roses have conceded just three goals all season, the best defensive record in the league.

Second meeting of the season between the two clubs. The Roses won the first 4-0 at Stade Boréale on May 2.







Northern Super League Stories from May 29, 2026

Roses Host Defending Champs Saturday - Roses de Montreal FC

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