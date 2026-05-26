Montréal Roses To Make History At Stade Saputo On August 29

Published on May 26, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Roses de Montreal FC News Release







Montreal - The Montréal Roses will reach a historic milestone on Saturday, August 29, 2026 at 2:00 PM, when they take on the Halifax Tides at the legendary Stade Saputo, in a match presented by Intact Insurance, founding and major partner of the club and founding partner of the Northern Super League (NSL).

In what is already shaping up as one of the most significant moments in the recent history of women's sport in Québec, the Roses will bring their supporters together in one of the province's largest sporting venues, to celebrate the remarkable rise of professional women's soccer and the growing enthusiasm it is generating across Québec.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $20 at en.rosesmtl.ca/tickets. This accessible price point was made possible through the commitment of Intact Insurance, whose ambition is to allow as many families, young athletes and soccer fans as possible to be part of this historic day.

"August 29 will be far more than a soccer match. It will be a moment of collective pride, and a powerful demonstration of everything women's sport is now capable of bringing together, inspiring, and amplifying," said Annie Larouche, president of the Roses. "Today, we want to give them an event worthy of that love. To see the Roses walk into Stade Saputo in front of thousands of people is to see a new generation of young girls understand that their place in professional sport exists, that it is legitimate, and that it deserves the biggest stages."

A league attendance record within reach On April 19, 2025, the Roses played their very first match in NSL history at BMO Field in Toronto in front of 14,518 fans - a figure that still stands as the league's attendance record. More than a year later, the Roses and their supporters will have a chance to write a new page of history at Stade Saputo.

"From the moment this match at Stade Saputo was announced, our players immediately understood they would be part of something far bigger than a single game," said Marinette Pichon, Sporting Director of the Roses. "Stade Saputo is a storied venue, shaped by the history of soccer in Montreal and by the great names who have played there. For our club, the chance to write our own page in that history is something deeply powerful and symbolic. We know the weight of this moment, and we intend to deliver a performance worthy of the occasion."

Stade Saputo opens its doors to the Roses

Home of CF Montréal, Stade Saputo will host the Roses as part of a collaboration that reflects a shared vision for the development of soccer in Québec and the growing importance of women's sport in the Canadian sporting landscape.

"Stade Saputo is an iconic venue for soccer in Québec, and it feels only natural to welcome the Montréal Roses there" said Gabriel Gervais, President and CEO of CF Montréal. "The growth of women's soccer is being felt across our province and beyond, and we're proud to contribute to that momentum in our own way. This initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to continuing the work already underway and supporting the development of the game here at home. We are pleased to partner on this event alongside the Roses, their supporters, and our community."

Intact Insurance, presenting partner "Stade Saputo is a landmark of Canadian soccer, and we couldn't be prouder to present the Montréal Roses' match at the iconic field," says Imen Zitouni, Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer, Intact Financial Corporation. "At Intact, we believe sport has the power to bring communities together, which is why we are making it more accessible for Montrealers to be part of this moment with sponsored tickets starting at only 20$. We want every fan to feel like this game was made for them."

The Montréal Roses are currently playing their second season in the NSL, the first professional women's soccer league in Canada. Since their debut in 2025, the Roses have quickly established themselves as one of the most mobilizing and inspiring sports organizations in Québec. The club typically plays its home matches at Stade Boréale in Laval. The full schedule, tickets for matches at Stade Boréale, and more information about the club are available at rosesmtl.ca.

Tickets for the Montréal Roses match against the Halifax Tides on Saturday, August 29, 2026 at 2:00 PM at Stade Saputo are on sale now starting at $20 at en.rosesmtl.ca/tickets.







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Montréal Roses To Make History At Stade Saputo On August 29 - Roses de Montreal FC

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