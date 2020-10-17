Rookie Forward Penner Inks Deal with Admirals

NORFOLK, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals, proud members of the ECHL, announced on Saturday afternoon they have officially signed forward Tyler Penner to a contract for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Penner, 25, becomes the eighth forward to sign with the Admirals for 2020-21. The Winnipeg, MNT native recently completed his four-year collegiate career at Colgate University. He played in a grand total of 131 games with the Raiders, registering 25 points. In his senior season, Penner had five goals and five assists, including 38 shots on goal and 24 blocked shots. Two of his five goals went in the books as game-winning goals.

Penner was named to the ECAC All-Academic team in all of his four seasons at Colgate.

Before his tenure at Colgate, the 5'11, 190lb centerman played three seasons with the Steinbach Pistons of the MJHL. He notched 23 goals and 35 assists in his final season and played in 167 career games with the Pistons. He served as team captain in the 2015-16 season and assistant captain in the 2014-15 season and was also named to the Second All Star Team in back-to-back seasons.

The Admirals roster now consists of eight forwards, five defenseman and one goaltender. (*Veteran*)

FORWARDS (8)

Matt Marquardt*, Cody Milan, Alex Penner, Jakob Reichert, Alex Rodriguez, Taylor Ross, Eric Selleck*, Alex Tonge

DEFENSEMEN (5)

Scott Dornbrock, Dajon Mingo*, Mike Monfredo*, Sam Thibault, Eric Williams

GOALTENDER (1)

Jake Theut

The Admirals 2020-21 Season is currently scheduled to start on January 15, 2021.

