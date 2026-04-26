MASL San Diego Sockers

Ron Newman Cup Finals Game 2 - Milwaukee Wave vs. San Diego Sockers - 4.24.26

Published on April 26, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
San Diego Sockers YouTube Video


Milwaukee Wave take on San Diego Sockers in game 2 of the Ron Newman Cup Finals, LIVE from San Diego, CA.

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