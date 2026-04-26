Ron Newman Cup Finals Game 2 - Milwaukee Wave vs. San Diego Sockers - 4.24.26

Published on April 26, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

San Diego Sockers YouTube Video







Milwaukee Wave take on San Diego Sockers in game 2 of the Ron Newman Cup Finals, LIVE from San Diego, CA.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from April 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.