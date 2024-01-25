Rome Emperors Announce 2024 Field Staff

ROME, GA - In conjunction with the Atlanta Braves, the Rome Emperors today announced the team's coaching staff for the 2024 season.

Cody Gabella takes over as manager for the Rome Emperors in 2024, becoming the third manager in as many seasons for Atlanta's High-A club. Gabella has two years of managerial experience in Atlanta's farm system under his belt after managing the 2022 Florida Complex League Braves and the 2023 Augusta GreenJackets. Gabella's professional baseball history begins when he was drafted by Atlanta in 2010. Gabella began his coaching career in 2016 when he became the hitting coach for the GCL Cardinals. Gabella has also made coaching stops with the Johnson City Cardinals, State College Spikes, and the Peoria Chiefs. The DeLand, Florida native rejoined the Braves organization in 2022 and has skippered three clubs in as many years.

Lincoln, Ontario, Canada's own Mike Steed returns to Rome to coach the Emperors pitching staff in 2024. Under Steed in 2023, Rome's pitching staff tallied 1,187 strikeouts and turned in Rome's first nine inning no-hitter since 2005. Before joining the Braves organization, Steed worked for the Thunder Bay Border Cats in the Northwoods League.

Danny Santiesteban will be the hitting coach for Rome in their fourth year at the High-A level. Santiesteban returns to the Emperors after spending the 2023 season with Double-A Mississippi. Santiesteban coached Rome hitters in 2022, when the club finished the year 74-54 (.578%), the highest winning percentage in franchise history. The Miami, Florida native enters his sixth year with the Braves organization.

Long-time staple Bobby Moore returns to Rome for his 27th season with the Braves' farm system. Moore spent 10 years playing professional baseball before moving into a coaching role in 1997 within the Braves organization. As a coach, Moore has spent time with the Eugene Emeralds, Greenville Braves and Macon Braves before coming to Rome, where has been a mainstay for the majority of the past 21 years, making him incredibly popular with the fanbase. He has also spent time with the Lynchburg Hillcats.

Austin Smith and Julian Rip, both joining from Low-A Augusta, will work as the Emperors athletic trainer and strength coach. Smith, a 2021 World Series Champion and Iowa State graduate, is entering his fourth season in his respective role. Rip, a former University of South Carolina Upstate baseball player, enters his second season in the Braves organization. Rip calls Vianen, Netherlands home, and obtained his Master of Science degree from the University of South Carolina Upstate at the end of 2023.

Angel Piva also returns as the Rome clubhouse manager, his third season in that role.

Opening Day for the first season of Rome Emperors baseball is set for April 5th, 2024, as they take on 2023 South Atlantic League Second-Half South Division Champion Hickory Crawdads.

