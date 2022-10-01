Rome Braves Release 2023 Schedule

ROME, GA - The Rome Braves have released their schedule for 2023, the twentieth season of Rome Braves baseball. Rome will play 132 games in 2023, 66 at home and 66 on the road. Rome recorded 39 wins at AdventHealth Stadium in 2022, while winning 35 of their contests on the road.

The 2023 season begins on Thursday April 6th at AdventHealth Stadium as the Greenville Drive comes to town for a three-game series to kick off the campaign. This is the first time the Rome Braves begin the season at home since 2018 when the now defunct Hagerstown Suns were in town.

From there, Rome will travel to Bowling Green for a rematch of the 2022 South Atlantic League Division series, as they play the defending champion Hot Rods for six straight.

The month of May will be a busy one for Rome, as it begins with a twelve game homestand featuring the Bowling Green Hot Rods and Asheville Tourists. The Braves will play on Mother's Day in 2023, as May 14th will wrap up the homestand and the series with Asheville.

The Braves will also play on Memorial Day Weekend in 2023, as the Greenville Drive will be in town from May 23rd to the 28th.

June will be a month of travel for the Braves as they begin the month by rounding out a trip to Bowling Green. A two-week trip to Hudson Valley and Jersey Shore will eat up a bulk of the month for the Braves. The six-game series with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws will be the first matchup between the Braves and 'Claws since 2019.

For the most part, Mondays are days off in Minor League Baseball. However, the Rome Braves will play on a Monday in 2023 as we celebrate our nation's independence on July 3rd against the Bowling Green Hot Rods. To accommodate playing on a Monday, the series with Bowling Green will not begin until Wednesday June 28th.

Once that series is over, the Braves will not see the Hot Rods again in the regular season. Finishing on July 3rd, this will be the earliest the Braves wrap up a season series with a divisional opponent in 2023. The latest the Braves begin a season series with a divisional opponent comes in early August, as the Braves take on Winston-Salem.

Minor League Baseball will once again observe the Major League Baseball All-Star Break in 2023, giving the Braves four days off in the second week of July. Rome will come back from the All-Star Break and welcome in the Jersey Shore BlueClaws for three games.

Rome will take two two-week road trips in 2023 with the first one coming in June. Starting June 6th, Rome will travel up the coast to take on the Hudson Valley Renegades and Jersey Shore BlueClaws. The next time the Braves see a twelve-game road stint comes in late July and stretches into August as Rome will make stops in both Asheville and Greenville. The early August set with the Drive will be the last time Rome sees Greenville in the 2023 regular season.

Rome wraps up the regular season at home in 2023, playing the Asheville Tourists six times to cap off the campaign. This is the fifth consecutive season that the Braves finish the season playing a team from North Carolina. ('22 @ HIC, 21 vs HIC, 2019 vs ASH, 2018 @ ASH).

