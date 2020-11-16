Rockford IceHogs' Annual Garage Sale Is this Saturday

November 16, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





The Rockford IceHogs' popular offseason Garage Sale is this Saturday, Nov. 21, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the arena floor of BMO Harris Bank Center!

IceHogs Season Ticket Holders who have paid for or placed a deposit for the 2020-21 season will have early access to the sale from 8:00-10:00 a.m.

Masks are required for entrance and fans will enter BMO Harris Bank Center through doors off of Elm Street. Hand sanitizing stations will be readily available at the entrances as well inside BMO Harris Bank Center. Signs, floor markers and stanchions will also be easily identifiable and encourage safe physical distancing. BMO Harris Bank Center and the Rockford IceHogs are closely following all health and safety protocols issued by the Winnebago County Health Department and the City of Rockford.

During the sale, fans can stock up on great Holiday gifts including many unique a IceHogs items including game-worn jerseys and equipment and merchandise priced $10 or less! Fans can also grab select merchandise from the IceHogs' 2019-20 season for up to 60% off! The IceHogs are also debuting NEW merchandise for the upcoming year!

All merchandise at the Garage Sale are available on a first-come, first-serve basis and items not sold in-person may also be available for purchase online at IceHogs.com or via auction through DASH in the IceHogs mobile app. Advanced sales and holds are not available.

Fans can always browse and shop the IceHogs' online store at IceHogs.com. The online store is fully stocked with numerous IceHogs-branded novelty items and includes an expanded inventory featuring your favorite IceHogs jerseys, clothing, outerwear, hats, youth items, novelties and gift certificates.

