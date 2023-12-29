Rocket City Launches Official 'Trash Panda Travels' Initiative

The Rocket City Trash Pandas logo has been coast to coast and all over the globe. We've sent merchandise to all 50 states and over 40 countries. Now, we're bringing fans together in one spot to share their experiences with the most meteoric brand in Minor League Baseball.

The Trash Panda Travels campaign is now under way! Whether you're on vacation, taking a trip abroad, or just want to represent your hometown, anyone can upload photos to trashpandastravels.com to showcase Sprocket! Click the plus-sign button, select your picture, type in the location, and put your stamp on the map! We'd love to see your posts on social media too -- use the hashtag #TrashPandaTravels and be sure to tag us on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter (X).

Once submitted on the site, fans will receive a special promo code for 15% off their next order AND a commemorative 1st Edition Trash Panda Travels Patch! This exclusive patch is a one-of-a-kind collectible and cannot be purchased anywhere else.

Want to see where else fans have tagged their location? Simply scroll around the map to explore the amazing reach of the Trash Pandas brand and check out all the photos!

So wherever you're headed next, make sure you pack your bags with plenty of Trash Pandas gear and hit us with your best shots. Don't have any apparel yet? You can check out our award-winning selection 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at shoptrashpandas.com! We can't wait to see all the incredible places we've landed.

