Rocket City Christmas Light Show Is Back on November 12

November 9, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







The Rocket City Christmas Light Show and Winter Wonderland returns to Toyota Field for the second time beginning on Friday, November 12 and will continue until Sunday, January 2, 2022.

"After welcoming over 25,000 cars of families to Toyota Field in 2020, we can't wait to bring holiday cheer back to the Rocket City in 2021 with a bigger and better show for guests of all ages," Trash Pandas General Manager Garrett Fahrmann said.

Guests can drive through the magical safari-themed mile and a half show that features hundreds of thousands of lights for $30 per car. The festivities last nightly from 5-9 p.m., rain or shine.

The admission price also includes access inside Toyota Field for the Winter Wonderland, presented by CTG. The Winter Wonderland includes huts for hot chocolate, cookies and ornament decorating, fire pits to make s'mores, and so much more. The Winter Wonderland will also be open from 5-9 p.m. each night through December 24. Children can also write letters to Santa Claus at the Winter Wonderland thanks to GrubSouth.

Santa Claus will be visiting Toyota Field for eight nights leading into Christmas. Throughout the Winter Wonderland, Trash Pandas mascot Sprocket will be appearing and will be joined by friends such as Anna, Elsa, Belle, and Olaf from Disney's _Frozen_, Buzz and Woody from _Toy Story_, Poppy and Branch from _Trolls_, and others!

The Junkyard Team Store will be open during light show hours for holiday shopping, with special discounts available on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The store will have limited hours on both Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day. Guests can also support local business at Toyota Field, as local vendors will have stations at the Winter Wonderland on a nightly basis.

Discounted rates are available for 20 or more vehicles by contacting Cory Ausderau at [email protected]. Tickets are $60 for passenger vans or larger vehicles. For additional holiday event requests, such as holiday parties or corporate gatherings, please contact Gayle Milam at [email protected] or call 256-325-1547.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from November 9, 2021

Rocket City Christmas Light Show Is Back on November 12 - Rocket City Trash Pandas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.