Rocket Agree to Terms on a One-Year, One-Way AHL Contract with Forward Yannick Veilleux

LAVAL, QC - Look on Laval Rocket left wing Yannick Veilleux (38) during the Manitoba Moose versus the Laval Rocket game on February 19, 2020, at Place Bell in Laval, QC (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)LAVAL - The Laval Rocket announced today that the team has agreed to terms on a one-year, one-way AHL contract (2020-21) with forward Yannick Veilleux.

Last season, the 27-year-old Saint-Hippolyte, QC native joined the club on a tryout contract on December 19 for a second stint with Laval. He had an immediate impact, quickly establishing himself as a leader and key contributor on head coach JoÃ«l Bouchard's squad. Veilleux recorded 12 goals and 20 points in 26 games with Laval. He also posted a +6 differential and amassed 21 penalty minutes.

In career in the AHL, the 6-foot-2, 205 lb. left-winger suited up for 329 regular season contests as a member of the Peoria Rivermen, the Chicago Wolves, the St. John's IceCaps, and Laval, registering 91 points (45 G, 46 A). He also served 389 penalty minutes over the years in the AHL ranks.

Veilleux spent four seasons with the QMJHL's Shawinigan Cataractes and Moncton Wildcats where he tallied 188 points (83 G, 105 A) in 247 games. He won the Memorial Cup during the 2011-12 season with Shawinigan. Veilleux was selected in the fourth round, 102nd overall by the St. Louis Blues in the 2011 NHL Draft.

