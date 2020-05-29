Rocket Agree to Terms on a One-Year, One-Way AHL Contract with Forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard

LAVAL - The Laval Rocket announced today that the team has agreed to terms on a one-year, one-way AHL contract (2020-21) with forward RafaÃ«l Harvey-Pinard.

In 62 games with the Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL) this season, Harvey-Pinard recorded 78 points (34 goals, 44 assists) and a +37 differential. The Jonquière, QC native led his team in goals, assists, points, and power play goals (13 - tied for fifth in the QMJHL). He also tied for seventh in the league in game-winning goals (6) and tied for eighth in the number of first goals of the game scored (6).

Harvey-Pinard joined Chicoutimi at the conclusion of the 2018-19 season, after having played the previous three seasons with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies. The 5'09'' and 170 lbs left-handed forward registered 262 points (110 goals, 152 assists), served 84 penalty minutes, and posted a +122 differential in 248 career games in the QMJHL. He also added 36 points (19 goals, 17 assists) in 34 playoff contests.

In addition to serving as captain in both organizations (in 2018-19 with Rouyn-Noranda and 2019-20 with Chicoutimi), Harvey-Pinard won the President Cup (awarded to the QMJHL champion) in 2018-19 with the Huskies, before hoisting the Memorial Cup after collecting six points (1 goal, 5 assists) in five contests during the tournament.

Harvey-Pinard was recently honored with the Marcel-Robert Trophy, which is awarded annually to the player who presents the best combination of academic and sports achievements in the QMJHL. He was also among the three finalists to the Marcel-Robert Trophy at the end of the 2018-19 season.

Harvey-Pinard was selected by the Canadiens in the seventh round, 201st overall at the 2019 NHL Draft.

