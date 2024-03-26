Rockers to Host University Pediatricians Autism Center FUNdraiser

The Rockers have partnered with University Pediatricians Autism Center to host the annual Autism Awareness fundraiser on April 13th at Big Boy Arena. As the Rockers are taking on the Port Huron Prowlers, representatives from UPAC will have expertly curated baskets as well as a 50/50 raffle on the concourse!

Some raffle prizes include...

30 minute Signature Massage vouchers from Associates Therapeutic Massage (2x)

$50 CJ Barrymore's Fun Cards (2x)

Greens Fees for Sycamore Hills Golf Club (2x)

Make sure to use the link below and input promo code UPACAA to purchase your $13 tickets. A portion of all ticket sales using this promo code will go to University Pediatricians Autism Center to help provide fun, safe, and ethical ABA services to individuals, regardless of age or skills. Click the link below!

https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/61620755/motor-city-rockers-vs-port-huron-prowlers-4132024-game-28-fraser-big-boy-arena

Come out to Big Boy Arena for the Rockers season finale as we show gratitude to all of our fans in lieu of Fan Appreciation Night, and to support the Autism community. Be sure to stick around for the post-game skate with the players!

