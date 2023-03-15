Rockers Sign Roanoke College Arms, Chapman University Two-Way Player to Roster

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers are excited to sign on three more players to the roster for the upcoming season. Pitchers Jackson Murphy and Alex Markus from Roanoke College and two-way talent AJ Anzai from Chapman University are set to call Capital Credit Union Park home during the summer months. As pitchers, Murphy and Markus will each be with the team during half of the season, to limit their innings workloads. Anzai joins the team on a full-season contract.

Murphy

Jacskon Murphy will join the Rockers for the first 36 games of the season following his sophomore at Roanoke College. Across his 12 appearances last season, he had a 4-1 record with one save to go along with 16 strikeouts in 33 innings pitched. This season, he's started one game over his three appearances and has struck out five batters. Murphy also pitched in the Perfect Game Collegiate League last summer where he amassed 28.2 innings, struck out 30 batters, and posted a 2.83 ERA.

Markus

Joining the Rockers for the second half of the upcoming season will be Alex Markus. The senior has appeared in games the past four seasons for Roanoke but is slated to be one of the top arms this spring. So far, Markus has pitched well. Apart from surrendering runs in his first relief appearance of the year, Markus has pitched 3.1 scoreless innings and has struck out three batters since then. Markus also pitched in the Perfect Came Collegiate League last summer, where he compiled 13.1 innings, struck out 17 batters, and recorded a 3.38 ERA.

Murphy and Markus continue their season as Roanoke hosts Lynchburg on March 18.

Anzai

Chapman University junior AJ Anzai will also be joining the Rockers roster for this upcoming summer. Anzai is a unique case, serving as the team's primary designated hitter as well as a pitcher in the starting rotation. The two-way player is off to a hot start this season at the plate and on the mound. The designated hitter, who also plays first base, has a .370 batting average across 54 at-bats. He has 5 RBIs and the only two triples on the team. On the mound, Anzai has a 2-1 record across six appearances with two starts. In his 19 innings on the hill, he's struck out 14 batters and posted a 2.84 ERA. Last summer Anzai competed in the Hamptons Collegiate League and appeared in 36 games, batting .301 with a .412 on-base percentage. On the mount he posted a 2-1 record with a 4.21 ERA. In 25.2 innings pitched he struck out 22 batters.

Anzai's season continues with Chapman this Friday when they host Whittier on March 17.

