Rockers Offer Limited Pickleball Paddle Ticket Package for June 8th Game

February 4, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers are calling on all 'picklers' with their announcement of a Pickleball paddle giveaway that will take place on Sunday, June 8th, when the Rockers are slated to face the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters at 1:05pm. Starting when gates open at 12:05pm, the Rockers have partnered with Pepsi to give away pickleball paddles to the first 500 fans in attendance.

The fun doesn't stop there either. Located near the entrance of Capital Credit Union Park, there will be pickleball courts set up along the concourse, allowing fans to use their paddles to play games of pickleball with their friends and family, right as they walk through the front gate. Pickleball courts will be first come first serve, and fans will be allowed to use the courts throughout the game. Pickleballs will be provided by the Rockers that night.

With the pickleball paddles limited to the first 500 fans on game day, the Rockers are now offering a limited time ticket offering to guarantee your pickleball paddle now, so you can show up whenever you want and take part in the fun on June 8th. No need to stress on being one of the first fans in line by purchasing today! The package includes two reserved box seat tickets and two pickleball paddles for just $35. The package is available now until Friday February 7th, at 5:00pm. Fans can stop by the SMA Construction Ticket Office, call (920) 497-7225, or CLICK HERE to purchase tickets using promo code "Pickleball" at checkout.

Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

