Rockers Continue Tradition of Giving Back to Community in 2023

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - As the holiday season and New Year approaches, the Green Bay Rockers are appreciative of the support the local community throughout the past year and during the Northwoods League Championship season. The organization is also proud to share that through business partnerships and tremendous fan support, it was able to raise and donate over $134,000 to benefit local non-profit organizations throughout the Greater Green Bay area this year. The Rockers deployed a variety of different formats to raise these funds throughout the season.

In partnership with Alliance Insurance Centers, the team offered non-profit organizations a chance to run the 50-50 raffle at each game in 2023. With a $500 donation courtesy of Alliance Insurance Centers, 50-50 raffle proceeds, and proceeds from ticket fundraising each group was offered to partake in, $57,137 was raised through this initiative to benefit 36 organizations in the community.

Always popular amongst fans, alternate jerseys were worn by the team during two home games this past season and included in silent auctions, with the proceeds benefiting two local charities. The team partnered with AmericInn Green Bay-West for a unique Polish Heritage jersey on July 15th. The proceeds from this jersey auction totaling $2,130 benefitted the Pulaski Polka Days organization. Sunbelt Rentals was the presenting sponsor of a Hawaiian themed jersey worn on July 29th, with $5,112 raised to benefit the St. Vincent Hospital NICU.

This season Wolter donated $10 for each home run the Rockers hit at home to Make-A-Wish Wisconsin. The Rockers ended the regular season and playoffs with 47 home runs at home, totaling $470, with Wolter making an additional donation to reach a total amount of $1,000. The money raised through the Rockers' performance on the field and Wolter's generosity benefited 14-year-old Joshua, from Green Bay, who was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor. Make-A-Wish was able to make his wish of meeting Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez come true through this meaningful support.

During the season, Prevea Health partnered with the Rockers to provide a free kids clinic for kids in the Greater Green Bay area, in which the participants in two age groups were able to learn and work on their baseball skids with members of the team and coaching staff. Each child also received a Rockers hat, courtesy of Prevea Health.

This year, the team again offered to purchase hats for area youth little league teams free of charge. Ashwaubenon, Seymour, De Pere, Allouez, and Oconto little leagues participated in the initiative with the Rockers organization donating more than 1,600 hats amongst the teams in each community.

The Rockers also take great pride in working with local non-profit organizations by providing donations for their raffle fundraisers. So far in 2023, over 376 charitable donations have been made totaling $25,728. The team also offers an opportunity to fundraise by the group selling tickets to enjoy a game with a portion of each ticket going back to the participating organization $15,084. In addition, the team made free appearances in the community featuring members of the promotions team, players, and mascot Rhodie.

The Rockers would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all corporate sponsors and the community for your continued support which assists the organization in its charitable works.

