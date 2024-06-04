Road Warriors Strike Early, Snap Bravehearts' Win Streak

June 4, 2024 - Futures Collegiate Baseball League (FCBL)

Worcester, MA - The Worcester Bravehearts fell 10-3 to the Futures League Road Warriors Tuesday on the second of three Baseball In Education Days at Fitton Field. The loss snapped a three-game Bravehearts win streak and dropped the 'Hearts to 4-5.

The Road Warriors broke open in the top of the first, when Owen McHugh (Willams), on base after being hit by a pitch, crossed home on a Joe Muzio (UMass Dartmouth) single off Worcester right-hander Mavrick Rizy (LSU). The Warriors continued to score into the second, when Brett Baker (UMass Dartmouth) roped an RBI triple. Baker then scored on a Rizy wild pitch to extend his team's lead to 3-0 in the 2nd inning.

A four-run sixth inning allowed the Warriors to widen the gap 7-0, and they carried that lead into the bottom of the 6th, when the 'Hearts briefly rallied for three runs. A Matt Milone (SUNY Maritime) sacrifice fly scored Max LeFrancois (Assumption), before Dylan LaPointe (FAU) drilled an RBI single to left. Tyler McCord (Amherst) drove in Worcester's final run on a ground ball to shortstop.

The Warriors tacked one three more runs: one in the eighth on an error by Bravehearts' pitcher Carson Walsh (Northeastern), followed by two more in the ninth after an error and a hit. A scoreless bottom of the 9th ended the game.

The winning pitcher was Warriors left-hander Brady Miller (Boston College), who pitched five scoreless innings, surrendering two hits and three walks with four strikeouts. The save went to Finn Doherty (Eastern Conn.), who pitched three innings, letting up zero runs and one hit. Fiskdale native Rizy took the loss. The former Worcester Academy right-hander pitched four innings and allowed three runs, three hits, and three walks. He struck out seven.

The Bravehearts travel to Westfield tomorrow morning for a 10:30 a.m. meeting with the first-place Starfires. The next home game for Worcester is on Thursday, the last of the Baseball in Education Day games, against the Nashua Silver Knights. First pitch for that game is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

