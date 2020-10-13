Rivets to Host "Distanced at the Diamond" Concerts

October 13, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rockford Rivets News Release





LOVES PARK , IL - The Rockford Rivets will be holding a second "Distanced at the Diamond" concert weekend featuring Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts on Friday, October 23 and legendary country singer/songwriter David Lee Murphy on Saturday, October 24th at Rivets Stadium in Loves Park.

"We are pleased to be hosting the "Distanced at the Diamond" concerts, with Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts, a regional favorite, and country legend David Lee Murphy," Chad Bauer, General Manager of the Rockford Rivets stated.

"Many people aren't aware that David Lee Murphy not only has his own hits, but is a monster songwriter", Bauer said. Murphy, and his acoustic trio will perform his #1 hits "Dust on the Bottle", "Party Crowd", and his most recent "Everything is Gonna Be Alright" that he sang with Kenny Chesney. They will also perform songs from Murphy's five albums along with chart topping songs he co-wrote for other country artists including: "Living in Fast Forward" (Kenny Chesney), "Anywhere with You" (Jake Owen), "The Only Way I Know" (Jason Aldean), "Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not" (Thompson Square), "Big Green Tractor" (Jason Aldean), "Last Shot" (Kip Moore) and many more...

The concert at Rivets Stadium will adhere to Covid-19 safety practices. In addition to social distancing, mask requirements, and additional hand sanitizing stations, on field seating is spaced out using squares painted on the field separated by walkways. This method was used with great success last month when the Rivets hosted The Nielsen Trust and Blackberry Smoke, which drew a crowd of nearly 900 people. "We feel being outdoors and following recommended practices, we have about as safe an environment as you can have in these times", Bauer commented. "This will likely be the last concerts for possibly the next six months, given large indoor activities are in question for the winter."

Tickets for the Friday show featuring Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts with special guests The Steepwater Band, and Clark Kelly range from $20-$35. For the David Lee Murphy show on Saturday, with opening acts Little Miss Whiskey and Zac Matthews, tickets are priced from $29.50-$49.50. Tickets can be purchased by going to rockfordrivets.com or by calling the Rivets office at 815-240-4159.

