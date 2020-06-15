RiverDogs, Boeing Induct Inaugural Class into Hall of Honor

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The RiverDogs and Boeing have inducted Major General James Livingston of the United States Marine Corps and Terrell Horne III of the United States Coast Guard as the inaugural class into the Hall of Honor. The Hall of Honor is a new recognition meant to create a way for military veterans in the Lowcountry to be permanently recognized at The Joe.

The Hall of Honor is the newest of Boeing and the RiverDogs' joint military appreciation platform, which aims to honor and celebrate military families in the Lowcountry through various recognition programs. The team planned to roll out this program live in person at its Boeing Military Appreciation Night on May 16; however, although the season has begun in a delay due to COVID-19, the team decided not to postpone honoring our area's military families.

So, on June 15 - what would have been the second Boeing Military Appreciation Night of 2020 - the RiverDogs are formally announcing the inductions. The families of both inductees, along with members of the Lowcountry military community, took part in a ceremony at an empty Riley Park on Monday, June 8, in which they were presented with a framed RiverDogs Red Shirt jersey and recognized. A video of that ceremony can be found at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vQDvlJtcMqs&feature=youtu.be.

At each Boeing Military Appreciation Night moving forward, a minimum of two inductees will be enshrined in the Hall of Honor. A community military committee chooses two inductees from a long list of nominees, including many who are nominated through the Hall of Honor's public nomination link: https://forms.gle/fQJ5kicLxo8jpUbL7.

All inductees will be recognized on the field on a Military Appreciation Night, and will have their story told on the RiverDogs' brand new Hall of Honor web site: https://www.milb.com/charleston/community/boeing-hall-of-honorâââââââ.

About the Inductees

Major General James Livingston of the United States Marine Corps was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps in June 1962, following graduation from Auburn University. He retired on September 1, 1995 following over 33 continuous years on active duty. His last assignment was as the Commander of the Marine Forces Reserve in New Orleans, Louisiana. On May 2, 1968, while serving as the Commanding Officer, Company E, 2d Battalion, 4th Marines, he distinguished himself above and beyond the call of duty in action against enemy forces and earned the Medal of Honor. He earned a master's degree in Management from Webster University. General Livingston currently resides in Mount Pleasant.

Senior chief petty officer Terrell Horne III of the United States Coast Guard was killed in the line of duty while intercepting smugglers, on December 2, 2012. Horne had 14 years of service in the Coast Guard and was second in command of the Marine Protector class cutter USCGC Halibut on the night he was killed in action. Horne is credited with pushing the coxswain out of the path of danger at the cost of his own life. In 2019, the Coast Guard commissioned a new Sentinel class cutter named in Horne's honor, the Coast Guard Cutter Terrell Horne. His wife, Rachel, and three sons live on Johns Island.

