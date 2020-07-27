River Bandits and Genesis Team up on COVID-19 T-Shirt

Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits are teaming up with Genesis Health Services Foundation to offer a special limited-edition t-shirt through August 31, 2020. The t-shirt will feature the iconic "Rascal Head Logo" which has always featured the River Bandits mascot Rascal with a red bandana (face covering) and will have the wording "Wearing a mask before it was cool."

Five dollars from every t-shirt ordered will go directly to the Genesis Foundation to assist frontline health care professionals. T-Shirts can be pre-ordered online at the River Bandits website and online e-commerce store at: https://riverbandits.milbstore.com/products/quad-cities-river-bandits-2020-shirt-pre-order

"The River Bandits and their fans continue to be great partners of Genesis Health System. We miss the River Bandits, we miss the stadium and we miss Rascal, who was wearing a mask long before wearing masks was healthy and smart," said Doug Cropper, president and CEO, Genesis Health System. "We can all do our part to prevent the spread of the virus, so River Bandits baseball is back better and more fun than ever next spring. Thank you to the River Bandits for this creative and generous initiative to give back to the community.''

"Our frontline health care workers have proven themselves over and over to be true Quad Cities heroes, risking their health to help their neighbors," said River Bandits owner Dave Heller. "We at the River Bandits are proud to donate the profits from these great looking and super comfortable t-shirts to show our support for all of the brave doctors, nurses and health professionals at Genesis. I hope everyone will buy one of these awesome shirts so we can raise as much money as possible to assist our dedicated and selfless health care workers and help them defeat COVID-19 in the Quad Cities."

"We are grateful to the River Bandits for their continued partnership. There's never been a more critical time to support our healthcare workforce, and that's what these funds will accomplish. Thanks to the River Bandits leadership and a generous community, we can provide our physicians, nurses and staff with the resources and support they need to care for our patients and their loved ones," said Missy Gowey, Executive Director, Genesis Foundation.

