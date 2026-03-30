Rise Sign Experienced Opposite Hitter Danielle Harbin

Published on March 30, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release









Opposite Hitter Danielle Harbin with SC Potsdam

(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Nicol Marschall) Opposite Hitter Danielle Harbin with SC Potsdam(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Nicol Marschall)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Rise on Monday announced a late-season addition with the signing of 6-foot-1 opposite hitter Danielle Harbin.

A native of Mobile, Alabama, Harbin was a collegiate standout at the University of Arkansas from 2013-16 before embarking on a nine-year professional career in Europe, with stops in Switzerland, Germany and Italy. She recently completed an Italian Serie A1 campaign with Wash4Green Monviso Volley.

Harbin was named the Swiss League's Best Scorer and Best Opposite during her professional rookie season with TS Volley Düdingen. After two seasons with the club (2017-19), she spent one year with P2P Smilers Baronissi (2019-20) in Italy before moving to Germany for five seasons - three with VfB Suhl LOTTO Thüringen (2020-23) and two with SC Potsdam (2023-25). While with SC Potsdam, Harbin helped the club finish as runner-up in the 2023-24 German Cup.

Harbin starred at Arkansas, earning AVCA All-South Region Honorable Mention honors as a senior after ranking third in the SEC and 33rd nationally with 4.22 kills per set while averaging 4.78 points per set. She recorded double-digit kills in 24 matches during her final season, finishing with 464 kills - a top-15 single-season total in program history.

Grand Rapids had two open roster spots available after opposite hitter Lauren Jardine-Clark and middle blocker Leah Meyer were placed on season-ending injured reserve earlier this year.

The Rise will return to action on Friday, April 3 at home against the Dallas Pulse, with first serve set for 7 p.m.

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Major League Volleyball Stories from March 30, 2026

Rise Sign Experienced Opposite Hitter Danielle Harbin - Grand Rapids Rise

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