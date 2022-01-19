Ridge Run Baseball Announces New Team Name

As its new stadium begins to take shape in the Flathead Valley, Ridge Run Baseball announces the much-anticipated team brand. Emphasizing the local history, scenery and culture, the Glacier Range Riders will make their debut this spring season.

Inspired by early 20th-century outdoorsmen patrolling the 1.3 million acres that is now Glacier National Park, the name "Range Rider" has deep regional roots. These wilderness defenders protected and preserved the area from poachers, wildfires, and timber thieves during Theodore Roosevelt's presidency. Their rough-and-tumble role and characteristic toughness influenced the creation of the Range Rider mascot, a yet unnamed mountain goat. Created by minor league branding specialist Brandiose, the team's logo complements the park's history, wildlife, and the survival instinct of its early overseers.

Design and development of the stadium that will house the Glacier Range Riders is currently underway. Located atop a knoll alongside Highway 93, the amphitheater-style stadium captures 360-degree views of the scenic Flathead Valley. The engineered design and construction of the concrete and steel seating bowl is being prefabricated off-site both locally and afar before shipping to Kalispell for assembly this spring. Architects at A&E Design and Morrison-Maierle engineers, alongside the construction crew at Swank Enterprises, are putting forth extraordinary efforts to design and construct the new state-of-the-art stadium.

In addition to approximately 2,500 seats, the facility and grounds will feature a restaurant, themed kids' playground, merchandise shop, concessions, family-friendly restrooms, and casual viewing spaces. LED lighting, 100% synthetic surface, and one of the largest video walls in Montana elevate the fan and player experience. The Ridge Run Baseball office will relocate to the stadium, once completed.

Although the stadium will be operational for this season's games, construction is expected to continue through 2022.The Glacier Range Riders' inaugural season, which includes 48 home games, will begin May 23, and conclude Sept. 10. Fans can now place deposits to reserve season tickets and receive priority seat selection. General ticket sales are expected to begin in February. Pre-sale deposits for season tickets are being accepted online at gorangeriders.com.

ABOUT RIDGE RUN BASEBALL

Ridge Run Baseball, LLC., and the Glacier Range Riders are wholly owned and operated by the Kelly family. Marty and Susan Kelly founded the collegiate summer wood bat league, Sunbelt Baseball League, in Atlanta, Georgia, In 2007. The metropolitan nonprofit develops college baseball players, many of whom go on to play in Major League Baseball. The Kelly family has spent over 20 years in the Flathead Valley and brought their passion for baseball to the region by investing in the Pioneer Baseball League franchise.

Pioneer Baseball League includes 10 Mountain States teams with the recent addition of Flathead Valley's Glacier Range Riders. Founded in 1939 and restructured in 2020, the league operates under the MLB umbrella without direct affiliation to a major league club. Glacier Range Riders is solely responsible for finding and fielding its own players, coaches, and staff and is currently recruiting for its 2022 team.

