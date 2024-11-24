Rhode Island FC Set Postseason Block Party

November 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







After an inaugural season saw the Ocean State's only homegrown men's professional sports team become the first expansion club to win the Eastern Conference in its first season in USL Championship history, Rhode Island FC is proud to welcome all fans to help celebrate the unforgettable season with its first-ever Postseason Block Party on Monday, Nov. 25 from 5-8 p.m. at The Guild Brewing Company in downtown Pawtucket. All attendees must RSVP to obtain a ticket to the free event.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to the commemoration of the Rhode Warriors' historic inaugural season. The celebratory event is set to feature appearances from Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith, RIFC players and Chip the Harbor Seal, plus free games and activities including a live band, balloon animals, face painting and kids tattoos. Fans will also have the unique opportunity to take photos with the Eastern Conference Championship trophy. With local food trucks on hand, the RIFC Pale Ale will also be available for purchase throughout the night. Members of the media are invited to attend the postseason celebration event.

WHAT

Rhode Island FC Postseason Block Party open to members of the media. Media are permitted and welcome to capture video and photos during the event.

WHEN

Monday, Nov. 25

5-8 p.m.

WHERE

The Guild Brewing Company

461 Main St

Pawtucket, RI 02860

