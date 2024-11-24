Rhode Island FC Set Postseason Block Party
November 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC News Release
After an inaugural season saw the Ocean State's only homegrown men's professional sports team become the first expansion club to win the Eastern Conference in its first season in USL Championship history, Rhode Island FC is proud to welcome all fans to help celebrate the unforgettable season with its first-ever Postseason Block Party on Monday, Nov. 25 from 5-8 p.m. at The Guild Brewing Company in downtown Pawtucket. All attendees must RSVP to obtain a ticket to the free event.
Fans are encouraged to arrive early to the commemoration of the Rhode Warriors' historic inaugural season. The celebratory event is set to feature appearances from Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith, RIFC players and Chip the Harbor Seal, plus free games and activities including a live band, balloon animals, face painting and kids tattoos. Fans will also have the unique opportunity to take photos with the Eastern Conference Championship trophy. With local food trucks on hand, the RIFC Pale Ale will also be available for purchase throughout the night. Members of the media are invited to attend the postseason celebration event.
WHAT
Rhode Island FC Postseason Block Party open to members of the media. Media are permitted and welcome to capture video and photos during the event.
WHEN
Monday, Nov. 25
5-8 p.m.
WHERE
The Guild Brewing Company
461 Main St
Pawtucket, RI 02860
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 24, 2024
- Rhode Island FC Set Postseason Block Party - Rhode Island FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rhode Island FC Stories
- Rhode Island FC Set Postseason Block Party
- Rhode Island FC Falls 3-0 to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in USL Championship Final
- RIFC Faces Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Tomorrow for USL Championship Final
- USL Championship Final Preview: Rhode Island FC at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC: November 23, 2024
- Rhode Island FC Heads to Colorado Springs for USL Championship Final