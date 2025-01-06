RFCLA Sign 2024 MLR Back of the Year Reece Macdonald

January 6, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release







RFCLA has made a significant move ahead of the 2025 Major League Rugby season, securing the services of 2024 MLR Back of the Year, Reece Macdonald, through to the end of the 2026 season.

The 2023 Rookie of the Year started in 16 matches in 2024 and was an essential presence at full-back as his team clinched back-to-back MLR titles.

A native of Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, Macdonald began his rugby journey at Te Puna before moving to Bay of Plenty in 2018. He then made a name for himself in Australia's Shute Shield, playing for Gordon from 2019 to 2022, where he finished as the competition's top scorer in his final year.

In 2024, Macdonald accumulated over 1,500 meters with the ball and beat more than 80 defenders on his way to scoring ten tries.

Currently recovering from minor shoulder surgery in the off-season following a stint with Manawatu in New Zealand's NPC, Macdonald is set to make his RFCLA debut in March, entering his third season in MLR.

Macdonald shared his excitement about the move to Los Angeles, calling it a great opportunity to work with an experienced coaching staff and contribute to growing rugby in Southern California.

Reece MacDonald of Manawatu in 2024. Photo: Getty Images

"I am looking forward to a new challenge and working/learning with a talented team and coaching staff at RFCLA," said Macdonald.

"RFCLA have done some great things this off season and I'm excited to be part of the rest of the journey."

He also mentioned his broader goals for the future, and how LA can support his continued success beyond MLR.

"Being my third season in MLR I'd love to see the competition and game of Rugby continue to grow in America.

"I'd love to play my part in another successful season and continue to build on my skills in hopes for a broadened career in the coming years."

Steve Hoiles, RFCLA Director of Rugby and Head Coach, was looking forward to seeing how Macdonald's winning attitude will resonate with his young RFCLA squad.

"Reece joining Rugby LA is a massive signing for the club," said the former Wallaby and Super Rugby champion.

"He has had an exceptional couple of years in MLR, standing out not just in his position but across the entire competition."

"Having watched him play for several years now, including successful stints in Sydney's Shute Shield, NPC in NZ, and his time in the US in MLR, he is a dynamic and exciting player with a history of success at every club he's been at.

"I'm looking forward to having that winning mentality and mindset around our squad this season."

Catch Reece, and all of his LA teammate in action in LA in 2025! Rugby Football Club Los Angeles Season Tickets now available!

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from January 6, 2025

RFCLA Sign 2024 MLR Back of the Year Reece Macdonald - Rugby FC Los Angeles

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.