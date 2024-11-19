Revolution II Re-Signs Forward Marcos Dias for 2025

November 19, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II has signed Brazilian forward Marcos Dias to a new one-year professional contract for the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season. Dias, the all-time leading scorer for Revolution II, returns for his fourth season with New England.

Dias, 22, has been one of New England's most productive players with the developmental team over his three-year career in New England. The striker netted his 18th career goal for Revolution II in May 2024, becoming the leading goal scorer in the team's five-year history. Since then, Dias has improved his tally to 24 goals across 68 appearances and 59 starts in MLS NEXT Pro. Dias is also Revolution II's career leader in shots (176) and shots on goal (72), and ranks second in assists (9).

In the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro campaign, Dias registered a team-best nine goals and five assists, both career highs. On July 6, the Formoso do Araguaia, Brazil native earned his MLS debut, when he appeared for the first team as a substitute against Seattle Sounders FC, recording one shot in his senior debut.

Before moving to New England in 2022, Dias logged 21 goals in 87 appearances for Vasco de Gama across 3,700 minutes in all competitions. Prior to that, he began his professional journey with Brazilian club Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras at 17 years old, making 14 appearances for the club in 2018.

Revolution II will kick off its sixth season, the team's fourth campaign in MLS NEXT Pro, in Spring 2025. Visit the Revolution II home page for more details.

TRANSACTION: The New England Revolution II signed forward Marcos Dias to a one-year contract for the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season on Nov. 19, 2024.

