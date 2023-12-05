Reno Aces Partners with JAKKS Pacific for Annual Toy Donations to Benefit Local Charities

RENO, Nev. -The Reno Aces have been spreading joy to local charities with thousands of toys during its annual toy donation in partnership with JAKKS Pacific throughout the holiday season. This year, the Aces have partnered with the following three local charities for its toy donation:

Ashlee's Toy Closet

Greater Nevada Credit Union

Washoe County Sherriff's Office

"Our partnership with JAKKS Pacific has been phenomenal over the years. We are thankful for the friendship between our owner, Herb Simon, and JAKKS CEO, Stephen Berman; the Aces ensure every toy donated brings joy to local children," said Reno Aces General Manager and COO Chris Phillips. "Northern Nevada's support for the Aces is exceptional, and these toys are a chance for us to give back to those in need during the holiday season."

JAKKS Pacific Co-Founder and CEO Stephan Berman and Aces owner Herb Simon have been longtime friends, partnering for over a decade to make toy donations. The partnership has led to thousands of toys being donated to various charities in Nevada and Central Indiana.

The Reno Aces are slated to open the 2024 season on the road in Las Vegas on Friday, March 28th. They will make their home debut at Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 2nd, hosting the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, at 2:05 p.m. PDT.

