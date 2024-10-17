Renegades to Host Free Trick-Or-Treat at the Ballpark Event on Monday, October 28

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, have announced they will be hosting their inaugural Trick-or-Treat at the Ballpark on Monday, Oct. 28 at Heritage Financial Park. The event will take place both inside the WMCHealth Club Lounge and outdoors in the parking lot adjacent to the clubhouse building from 5:30 through 8 p.m.

The event will provide a fun, safe, and family-friendly environment for kids and their families to trick-or-treat at the ballpark and participate in other Halloween-themed activities. The event is free and open to the public.

"We are so thrilled to put on this free event at Heritage Financial Park to create a magical Halloween experience for our entire community this season," said Mariah Tlougan, the Manager of Special Events for the Renegades. "This is going to be a fun-filled night where people can experience the ballpark like never before."

The clubhouse parking lot next to the WMCHealth Club Lounge will serve as the spot for trick-or-treating, hosting local businesses handing out candy to kids of all ages. Inside the Club Lounge the Renegades will host activities such as pumpkin painting, a coloring station and a balloon artist. Food and both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, including apple cider donuts and hot cider will be available for purchase.

Businesses interested in participating in Trick-or-Treat at the Ballpark are able to do so at no cost, other than the cost of the candy/items to be handed out. However, space is extremely limited and space must be reserved by contacting Mariah Tlougan at mariah@hvrenegades.com or by calling 845-838-0094.

