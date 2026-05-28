Relive this Jaxson Robinson Fadeaway Three to Beat the Buzzer for the @ChargeCLE!
Published on May 27, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Cleveland Charge YouTube Video
Check out the Cleveland Charge Statistics
NBA G League Stories from May 27, 2026
- Grand Rapids Gold Announce Six Home Dates for 2026-27 Season - Grand Rapids Gold
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Charge Stories
- Killian Hayes Named 2025-26 All-NBA G League Second Team
- Charge Defeated in Opening Round Playoff Game
- Liron Fanan Named 2025-26 NBA G League Basketball Executive of the Year
- Tristan Enaruna Named 2025-26 Kia NBA G League Most Improved Player
- Charge Home Playoff Game Set for Wednesday, April 1