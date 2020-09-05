Relive the South Bend Cubs Championship Run

September 5, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release





The South Bend Cubs are still the reigning Midwest League Champions. Relive these moments in history with a special rewatch of all seven playoff games, both home and on the road, on the Cubs Facebook page.

Each game will air at 7:00 p.m. ET on Facebook Live, commercial free.

To commemorate the occasion, the Cubs Den Team Store has a special sale. Buy one Championship apparel item and get 50% off one championship hat, including the 2019 New Era Gold Edition Championship hat. Click here to shop now.

Despite not being able to celebrate the championship at Four Winds Field this year, the South Bend Cubs are planning to commemorate this milestone with championship giveaways that were planned for 2020, next season. Additional details to be announced at a later date.

WATCH SCHEDULE:

Quarterfinals Game 1 vs. Bowling Green - CLICK HERE TO WATCH

Quarterfinals Game 2 at Bowling Green - September 5, 2020

Division Championship Game 1 vs. Great Lakes - September 7

Division Championship Game 2 at Great Lakes - September 8

League Championship Game 1 vs. Clinton - September 11

League Championship Game 2 vs. Clinton - September 12

League Championship Game 3 at Clinton - September 14

