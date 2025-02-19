Reigning Triple-A Champion Space Cowboys Launch 2025 Campaign

SUGAR LAND, TX - Today the reigning Triple-A National Champion Space Cowboys revealed their 2025 'Ascend' campaign as they prepare for their fourth season, Mission Four, under the Space Cowboys name and fifth year as the top affiliate of the Houston Astros.

After reaching the pinnacle of Minor League Baseball in 2024, the Space Cowboys 'Ascend' campaign keys on the fact that there is still more to accomplish for Sugar Land players as they climb to the Major League roster, while also highlighting that the enjoyment and environment of Space Cowboys games goes beyond the exceptional talent on the field for an unrivaled experience at Constellation Field. The highlights of the design for the campaign include star overlays for the goal of ascending into the stars, elements representing aspects of space and navigational lines that create perpetual motion, indicating the push forward and constant motion upwards.

With the full promotional schedule announced for 2025, single game tickets for all 75 home games go on sale on Thursday, February 20 at 10 am. For the first time in franchise history, the Space Cowboys will open their season at home when they begin their campaign as the defending Triple-A National Champions by hosting the Oklahoma City Comets on Friday, March 28 at 7:05 pm. Prior to the start of the season, the Space Cowboys will take on the Houston Astros for two exhibition games at Daikin Park on March 24 and 25. 2025 Season Memberships, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.

